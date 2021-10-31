Body Discovered Inside Vehicle On Fire in Downtown LA

A body was discovered inside an on-fire vehicle in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday after firefighters extinguished the flames, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The age and gender of the deceased person is unknown at this time, the LAFD said.

The auto-fire was in a mini-van on South Flower Street, the LAFD said.

LAFD Arson is responding to the scene for an investigation with the Los Angeles Police Department, and a Los Angeles County Coroner will identify the body and determine a cause of death.

The LAFD did not have any other details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.