Body found off 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills

A decomposing body was found Monday on a freeway embankment in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

The grim discovery was made at about 1:20 a.m. Monday on the southbound 101 Freeway at Highland Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Sergio Garcia told City News Service.

The Los Angeles Fire Department contacted the CHP, Garcia said.

The CHP did not release the gender or age of the deceased person.