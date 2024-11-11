Hollywood Hills

Body found off 101 Freeway in Hollywood Hills

The CHP did not release the gender or age of the deceased person.

By City News Service

A decomposing body was found Monday on a freeway embankment in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

The grim discovery was made at about 1:20 a.m. Monday on the southbound 101 Freeway at Highland Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer Sergio Garcia told City News Service.

The Los Angeles Fire Department contacted the CHP, Garcia said.   

