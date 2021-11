A body was found Saturday at the base of a seaside cliff at Point Ferman in San Pedro.

The discovery was made at 5:14 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Point Fermin Park is at 807 W. Paseo Del Mar.

“LAFD land units and fireboats will assist law enforcement and the coroner with the recovery,” Humphrey said.

The person's gender, age and other details were not available, he said.