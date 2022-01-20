LAPD

Body Found on Embankment Near 210 Freeway in Shadow Hills

A man was found dead near the La Tuna Canyon Boulevard exit fro the 210 Freeway in the northeastern San Fernando Valley.

The body of a man was found Thursday on an embankment near the 210 Freeway in Shadow Hills.

The death was being investigated as a homicide, police said.

The body was discovered about 8 a.m. Wednesday on an embankment near the La Tuna Canyon Road exit from the 210 Freeway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Information was not immediately available on the man's identity or cause of death. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LAPD Valley Bureau homicide office at 818-374-9550; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

