Body Found in Burning Van Along Popular Hiking Trail in Woodland Hills

Detectives were investigating as “suspicious” the death of a man found in a burning van along a popular hiking trail in Woodland Hills.

The burning van was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mulholland Trail on Alhama Drive. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 30-year-old Joel Ravin.

Detectives think the death is suspicious because they detected accelerant.

“I saw it this morning when it was first happening. We looked from our roof and we could just see the smoke, and then we could actually see the van from where we live. So, it was kind of crazy,” said Kai Champley, who lives nearby.

Video of the incident showed the van fully engulfed in flames as smoke billowed into the sky. Once the blaze was extinguished, detectives found the man in the middle of the vehicle.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and the victim’s identity has not been released.