Eagle Rock

Body Found in Hillside Home in Eagle Rock That Was Destroyed By Fire

Neighbors and relatives told firefighters that an older man sometimes lived at the home and he could not be located, officials said.

By City News Service

Michael MacDonald

A man's body was found Tuesday in the rubble of a 110-year-old hillside house in Eagle Rock that was destroyed by a fire, authorities said.

The fire broke out at about 5:45 p.m. Monday at the two-story home in the 1100 block of West Oak Grove Drive, and was extinguished in about two hours, according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Neighbors and relatives told firefighters that an older man sometimes lived at the home and he could not be located, Humphrey said.

"At approximately 9:30 a.m. (Tuesday) the body of a deceased, adult male victim was located within the structure which sustained significant damage in last night's fire," the LAFD's Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

"This remains an ongoing investigation by LAFD Arson Section and LAPD," Stewart said. "The LA County Coroner/Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause of death and confirm identification."

Firefighters also extinguished a vegetation fire at the site. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

