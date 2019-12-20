malibu

Body Found in Malibu Lagoon

The person was described only as a female.

By City News Service

A body was found Friday in the Malibu Lagoon, authorities said.

Paramedics were sent to the 23200 block of West Pacific Coast Highway on a report of a drowning at 12:49 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Lifeguards determined that the person, described only as a female, was dead at the scene at 1:02 p.m., according to the LACFD.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's homicide detectives will
handle the investigation into the death.

Information was not immediately available on the person's identity or cause of death.

