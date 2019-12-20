Body Found in Malibu Lagoon

A body was found Friday in the Malibu Lagoon, authorities said.

Paramedics were sent to the 23200 block of West Pacific Coast Highway on a report of a drowning at 12:49 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Lifeguards determined that the person, described only as a female, was dead at the scene at 1:02 p.m., according to the LACFD.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's homicide detectives will

handle the investigation into the death.

Information was not immediately available on the person's identity or cause of death.