A person's body was discovered in the water Saturday at MacArthur Park, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 8:11 a.m. to 2032 W. Wilshire Blvd., said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The gender and age of the drowning victim was not immediately known.

No further details were immediately available.