A woman was found dead inside a car at a Covina coin-operated car wash early Thursday morning.

The cause of death was not immediately known. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office is investigating.

Deputies responded to the 19500 block of E. Cypress Street at about 1:14 a.m. and that the car was parked in a stall at the car wash.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. The investigation is ongoing.