Body found inside trash bin in the back of U-Haul truck in Lancaster

An investigation is underway in Lancaster after authorities discovered a man's body in the back of a U-Haul truck on Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to a welfare check of a missing individual around 1:49 a.m. at the Shadow Park Inn Motel. At the motel, deputies observed a U-Haul truck leaving the location in the 4400 block of Sierra Highway, according to LA County Sheriff's Lieutenant Steve De Jong.

Law enforcement searched for the moving truck and found it at a residence on Beech Avenue.

Inside the vehicle, deputies discovered an open trash bin in the back of the truck with a male adult deceased inside it, authorities said.

Multiple people were detained at the location, it's unclear if any arrests were made.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately available.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the death was urged to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

