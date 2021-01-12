Body Found on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

A body was found Tuesday night on the northbound 5 Freeway transition road to the eastbound 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights.
The body was found around 9:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
It was unknown how the body ended up on the freeway.
The connector ramp from the northbound 5 Freeway to the eastbound 10 Freeway was closed until further notice, the CHP said.
The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.
