Body Found on 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights

By City News Service

A body was found Tuesday night on the northbound 5 Freeway transition road to the eastbound 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights.

The body was found around 9:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unknown how the body ended up on the freeway.

The connector ramp from the northbound 5 Freeway to the eastbound 10 Freeway was closed until further notice, the CHP said.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

