Body Found on Metro Red Line Train in Hollywood

A body was found on a Metro red line train in Hollywood.

MetroRail

A body was found on a Metro red line train in Hollywood Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles City Fire Department, the Los Angeles Police Department and the Metro Transit responded to reports of a body that was found on a red line train.

Metro authorities stopped train traffic on the Union Station destinations. The LAPD is investigating the incident and trying to find a cause of death.

They do not believe that foul play played a factor. The LA County Coroner's Office removed the body from the scene.

Train activity was resumed overnight.

