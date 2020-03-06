Pasadena

Body of Baby Girl Found in Pasadena Park Restroom

Maintenance staff found the baby Thursday night at Memorial Park

By Staff Report

Getty Images

A dead baby girl was found in a restroom Thursday night at a park in Pasadena, police said.

Someone called police at about 10 p.m. to report the infant in the women's restroom stall at Memorial Park at 85 East Holly Street. Park maintenance staff members discovered the baby as they were about the clean the restroom.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available.

Police asked that anyone with information call 626-744-4241 or use Crime Stoppers.

