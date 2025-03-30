Body of missing LA firefighter recovered off the coast of Long Beach

The body of a firefighter was recovered off the coast of Long Beach nearly four months after his disappearance, authorities announced Saturday.

Connor J. Lees, a six-year LAFD firefighter, went missing on Dec. 4 while diving off-duty near the Port of Long Beach. Authorities began a search operation that was called off two days later on Dec. 6 and Lees was “presumed lost at sea."

The 29-year-old's body was recovered from Long Beach waters on March 26 by local law enforcement, according to LAFD.

The missing diver went recreational diving on his day off and was not involved with any fire department duties at the time of his disappearance, according to Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley.

The off-duty firefighter was with the Los Angeles City Fire Department for six years and was assigned to Fire Station 94 B Platoon in the Baldwin Hills and Crenshaw community.

Lees had gone diving with a group of friends on the day of his disappearance. Police said no foul play was expected in the case.