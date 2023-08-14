Body of woman found wrapped in plastic at home near downtown LA

The body of a woman was found wrapped in plastic Monday morning at a home near downtown Los Angeles.
Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the 2200 block of Wall Street. The woman died at the scene just southwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Details about her identity and a cause of death were not immediately available.
Authorities responded to the home after a resident reported a gas odor and found the body wrapped in plastic. The woman appeared to be in her early 20s, police said.
