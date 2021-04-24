Body Visible, as Sunset Boulevard Closed Due to ‘Incident' in Hollywood

A person appeared to be dead on the street in Hollywood, with Sunset Boulevard shut down in both directions Saturday.

Newschopper4 was over the scene around 2:45 p.m., with a lot of blood on the street and what appeared to be a person dead on Sunset Boulevard. The world famous street was shut down in both directions near Fairfax Avenue, with a growing police presence.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A black vehicle with several stickers had its back bumper making contact with a Los Angeles Police Department vehicle, and that LAPD unit displayed a damaged driver's side window--consistent with a possible shooting.

The LAPD confirmed it was working an "incident" but did not provide details on whether a shooting had taken place or whether any officers were directly involved in the incident.

Streets in the area were closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.