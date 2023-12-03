Sylmar

Bomb squad responds to fire at home in Sylmar

By Staff Reports

A bomb squad responded to the scene of a fire at a home in Sylmar where they believe ammunition is inside.

The fire spread to two other structures on the property located on the 15000 block of Glenoaks Avenue, just south of the 210 Freeway.

Officials say neighbors called 911 just after 4:30 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they found three structures heavily engulfed in flames.

The home was described as a ranch style single-story home with two back houses.

Flames could be seen ripping through the roof of the home. Firefighters could hear ammunition going off due to the extreme heat.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. Firefighters were able to establish a defensive operation mode, tackling the flames from the outside.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were issued. It took firefighters a little over an hour to extinguish the flames.

All three structures were heavily compromised. There were no residents found occupying any of the homes.

"We are bringing in a K-9 team, a human remains detection to go through, when safe, to ensure that no one else has been injured" Captain Erik Scott with the Los Angeles Fire Department said. "But again, at this point we have not been able to find anyone who is an owner or resident of that home."

Arson investigators were also called to the scene of the fire.

