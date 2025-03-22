Pomona

Bomb squad response shuts down 60 Freeway near Pomona

By Karla Rendon

A bomb squad responds to the 60 Freeway on Saturday, March 22, 2025.
NewsChopper 4

Westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway near Pomona were shut down Saturday afternoon as a bomb squad investigated the area.

The closure began sometime before 1:30 p.m. on the 60 Freeway near Garey Avenue, by the 71 Freeway interchange. The lanes will be closed until further notice, the California Highway Patrol said.

Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed a bomb squad truck in the middle of the freeway and several law enforcement officials near it. Not too far away, a tactical officer and robot were seen investigating near the split of the freeway.

It is unclear what prompted the response.

This article tagged under:

Pomona
