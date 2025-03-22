Bomb squad response shuts down 60 Freeway near Pomona

Westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway near Pomona were shut down Saturday afternoon as a bomb squad investigated the area.
The closure began sometime before 1:30 p.m. on the 60 Freeway near Garey Avenue, by the 71 Freeway interchange. The lanes will be closed until further notice, the California Highway Patrol said.
Aerial footage from NewsChopper 4 showed a bomb squad truck in the middle of the freeway and several law enforcement officials near it. Not too far away, a tactical officer and robot were seen investigating near the split of the freeway.
It is unclear what prompted the response.
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.