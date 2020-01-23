LAPD

Bones Found Partially Buried Behind South LA Home Are Identified as Human Remains

Someone at the home called police Wednesday to report the disturbing discovery

By Staff Report

Bones were found behind a home in South Los Angeles Thursday Jan. 23, 2020.

Human remains have been discovered partially buried on a residential property in South Los Angeles.

Bones were found at the scene in the 100 block of 49th Street. Police responded to the location Wednesday after a call from people who live at the residence.

The bones were uncovered in the back of the home between two sheds. It was not immediately clear how long they have been there.

Detectives from the LAPD Homicide Unit determined Thursday the bones are human remains.

The coroner's office will attempt to identify the remains.

Refresh this page for updates on the death investigation.

