Bones Found Partially Buried Behind South LA Home Are Identified as Human Remains

Human remains have been discovered partially buried on a residential property in South Los Angeles.

Bones were found at the scene in the 100 block of 49th Street. Police responded to the location Wednesday after a call from people who live at the residence.

The bones were uncovered in the back of the home between two sheds. It was not immediately clear how long they have been there.

Detectives from the LAPD Homicide Unit determined Thursday the bones are human remains.

The coroner's office will attempt to identify the remains.

