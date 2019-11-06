'This is life now.' A Year After the Borderline Bar Mass Shooting, Families Reveal How They Move Forward "It's as if you have your heart ripped out and there's a hole... it will stay that way."

They wanted to dance.

They wanted to take a break from work, or school.

In one of the safest cities in the United States, it didn't seem like a bar they'd have to worry about.

These Are the Victims of the Borderline Bar Mass Shooting

It's been a year since the lives of 12 families were shattered Nov. 7, 2018, when a Marine combat veteran of the war in Afghanistan opened fire on a the crowded Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Twelve people were killed, and then the gunman killed himself.

Those who lived, 248 survivors, would have to learn how to move on from the tragedy and chaos in the year that followed.

"It's as if you have your heart ripped out and there's a hole... it will stay that way," Susan Orfanos said.

Family Remembers Son Killed in Borderline Shooting

A mother and father remember their son who was killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019)

"We're still grieving," Jason Coffman said. "There's a lot of people who haven't come to cope it with it yet. Then there's people like myself who have come to realize this is life now. This is the way it's got to be."

We're following the families' stories and checking in with them a year later, to hear about the struggles, kindness of strangers, and what life is like now.

THOUSAND OAKS, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Mourners cry and comfort each other during a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on November 8, 2018 in Thousand Oaks, California. Twelve people including a Ventura County Sheriff sergeant and the gunman died in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Photo credit: Getty Images

