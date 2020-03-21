Bored at Home? Here’s a List of Things to Do

Already going stir-crazy at home? Here's a list of things to do at home besides binge-watching the latest Netflix show.

Do an Online Workout Class

Stay active at home with free at-home workout classes. Ranging from yoga to HIT workouts, these workouts can be done in front of the TV with barely any equipment. Click here for a list of places.

Watch Animal Livestreams

Get some animal TLC with parrots, guinea pigs and baby goats ready to bring quality live entertainment for people in isolation during these unusual times. Click here to see more livestreams.

Explore Museums from Your Couch

Learn something new and explore some of the world's best museums from the comfort of your couch. Here is a list of SoCal museums that are displaying some of their exhibits online.

Discover New Sports

Sports fanatics are finding new obscure sports to watch during the sport hiatus. Instead of March Madness, get in on Marble Madness! No bracket needed. Click here to see more sports captivating fans.

Try to Make Something New

From arts and craft to cooking, pick up a new skill. Try making bread from scratch using a recipe from California Live.

Support Local Businesses

Under the "Safer at Home" order, local businesses can still deliver food. Support your favorite restaurant or take out place by ordering in.

Go Outside, Safely and If You Can

Under the "Safer at Home" order, you can still walk the dog, walk outside and go exercise outside as long as you are practicing social distancing. However, don't go outside if you are sick or have come into contact with someone with the virus.

Facetime/Call a Loved One

Socially distancing yourself can get lonely so facetime or call a loved one. Reconnect with someone you haven't talked to in a while.

Support Movie Studios

With movie theatres closed, the movie industry is taking a hit. Some studios are releasing current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental. Click here to see a list of movies expected.