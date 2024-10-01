The victim of a box truck carjacking that occurred last Friday in the Baldwin Hills-Crenshaw neighborhood of South Los Angeles was killed after falling from the vehicle and being run over by a suspected car thief, the Los Angeles Police Department said Monday.

The deadly incident happened at around 11:35 a.m. last Friday when the suspect, 33-year-old Bryan Rodriguez, stole the victim’s white box truck near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Buckingham Road.

The victim, who was only described as a 59-year-old male resident of Los Angeles, tried to stop the carjacking and hung onto the truck, but the suspect still drove off.

As Rodriguez continued to drive through South Los Angeles while evading officers, the victim fell from the truck near Florence Avenue and Broadway. Shortly after that, he was run over by the truck, the LAPD said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rodriguez was being held without jail after being arrested and booked at the 77th Area Jail.