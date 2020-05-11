San Bernardino County

5-Year-Old Boy Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Colton Home Invasion Shooting

By Jonathan Lloyd

police-lights-generic-day-connecticut
NBC

A 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when he was shot during a home invasion in the San Bernardino County community of Colton.

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. after several intruders broke into a home in the 800 block of East Washington Street. One of the individuals opened fire, striking the 5-year-old child.

The boy was hospitalized with what police described as life-threatening injuries. He remained hospitalized Monday morning. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus pandemic 3 mins ago

LA County Beaches Set to Reopen for Specific Use on Wednesday

Healthy Lifestyle 10 mins ago

Keep Up Strong Mind and Body During The Pandemic

The intruders fled, and no arrests were reported Monday. Anyone with information was asked to call Colton police at 909-370-5028. It was not immediately clear why they broke into the home.

Police said they hope surveillance video will help identify the attackers. Detailed descriptions of the individuals were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Bernardino CountyColton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us