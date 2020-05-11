5-Year-Old Boy Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Colton Home Invasion Shooting

A 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when he was shot during a home invasion in the San Bernardino County community of Colton.

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. after several intruders broke into a home in the 800 block of East Washington Street. One of the individuals opened fire, striking the 5-year-old child.

The boy was hospitalized with what police described as life-threatening injuries. He remained hospitalized Monday morning.

The intruders fled, and no arrests were reported Monday. Anyone with information was asked to call Colton police at 909-370-5028. It was not immediately clear why they broke into the home.

Police said they hope surveillance video will help identify the attackers. Detailed descriptions of the individuals were not immediately available.