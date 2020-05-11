5-Year-Old Boy Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Colton Home Invasion Shooting

A 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when he was shot during a home invasion in the San Bernardino County community of Colton.
The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. after several intruders broke into a home in the 800 block of East Washington Street. One of the individuals opened fire, striking the 5-year-old child.
The boy was hospitalized with what police described as life-threatening injuries. He remained hospitalized Monday morning.
Local
Local news from across Southern California
The intruders fled, and no arrests were reported Monday. Anyone with information was asked to call Colton police at 909-370-5028. It was not immediately clear why they broke into the home.
Police said they hope surveillance video will help identify the attackers. Detailed descriptions of the individuals were not immediately available.