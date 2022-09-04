huntington beach police department

Boy Arrested After Shootout at Huntington Harbour Jewelry Store

A teen has been arrested by Huntington beach police on suspicion of robbery at a Huntington Harbour jewelry store.

By City News Service

A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday.

Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police Department watch commander told City News Service.

The drama unfolded around 4 p.m. Saturday at Isabella's Jewelry in Huntington Harbour Mall at Algonquin St. and Davenport Dr., the department reported on Twitter.

Castaic 20 hours ago

Fire Crews Make Progress on 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire, 87% Contained

Mount Baldy 2 hours ago

Pilot Crashes Helicopter in Mount Baldy Surviving Accident

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said an unknown number of suspects forcibly entered a business with weapons and "an exchange of gunfire occurred as the store owner defended himself.''

The store owner was not injured, but a customer suffered minor lacerations from broken glass, the department reported on its Facebook page.

The suspects fled in two vehicles onto the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway. It was unclear if they stole any merchandise.

One of the suspects' vehicles eventually crashed in nearby Los Alamitos, leading to the juvenile's arrest, police said.

Huntington Beach police urged anyone with information about the crime to call them at 714-960-8811 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

huntington beach police departmentjewelry store
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us