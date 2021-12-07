Boyle Heights

Boy Fatally Shot Near Boyle Heights Elementary School

The shooting is the second in which a juvenile victim was fatally injured near a Los Angeles elementary school within 24 hours.

By City News Service

A boy was fatally shot near an elementary school in Boyle Heights Tuesday, and police were searching for the shooter.

The shooting was reported about 3:30 p.m. in the area East First Street and South Savannah Street, near First Street Elementary School, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Cervantes said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name and age were not immediately released.

Officers established a perimeter in the area to search for the shooter. Reports from the scene indicated that one person had been detained, but police were still searching for a second suspect.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus pandemic 44 mins ago

Long Beach Confirms Case of Omicron COVID Variant

Wilmington 1 hour ago

Mother Grieves 12-Year-Old Killed in Triple Shooting in Wilmington

No further details were immediately available.

The shooting is the second in which a juvenile victim was fatally injured near a Los Angeles elementary school within 24 hours. At about 4:45 p.m. Monday, 12-year-old Alexander Alvarado was shot while sitting in an SUV at Denni Street and Blinn Avenue near Wilmington Park Elementary School.

Alvarado was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Boyle Heights
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us