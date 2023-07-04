6-year-old injured by stray bullet fired into air in South LA

A 6-year-old boy was injured after being struck by a bullet that was fired into the air during a night of Fourth of July celebrations in South LA.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the call at around 8:51 p.m. The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of San Pedro Street and Jefferson Boulevard where the child’s parents said something fell and struck him. The boy was standing outside at the time when the stray bullet came down and struck him, authorities said.

A neighbor said police appeared to be searching for evidence in the neighborhood. No arrests were reported early Wednesday.