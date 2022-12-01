Boy Hit Riding Bike Through Menifee Intersection, Suffers Major Head Trauma

A boy riding an electronic bicycle was struck at a Menifee intersection and suffered major head trauma when he rode into traffic without yielding to signals, authorities said Thursday.

The collision happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday at Newport Road and Westlink Drive, according to the Menifee Police Department.

Sgt. Matthew Bloch said that the youth, whose age and identity were not disclosed, was initially riding his e-bike eastbound on the north sidewalk of Newport, then turned southbound onto Westlink to cross to the other side of Newport.

Bloch said the victim "entered the intersection ... against the signal and against the normal flow of traffic."

"A Chevrolet Traverse was driving southbound on Westlink, preparing for a right turn onto Newport," the sergeant said. "As the Chevrolet entered the intersection, it struck the rider of the e-bike, causing him to be ejected."

The Chevy driver immediately stopped.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within a few minutes and found the boy, who was not wearing a helmet, with a significant head injury, according to Bloch.

He said that the victim was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment. He was in stable condition Thursday and expected to survive.

Bloch said the Chevy driver, who was not injured, was questioned by patrol officers but not arrested. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

"The Menifee Police Department would like to wish the juvenile a speedy recovery, while we would also like to take a moment to remind everyone that wearing a helmet while riding a bicycle can greatly reduce the severity of any injuries," Bloch said. "Those under the age of 18 are required to wear an approved bicycle helmet while riding a bicycle or e-bike."