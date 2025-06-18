Sherman Oaks

Boy killed in car crash in Sherman Oaks

By Helen Jeong

fatal crash generic ap images1
AP

One person was killed while three others were injured when a car crashed into a parked moving van in Sherman Oaks.

Fire officials said the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Woodman Avenue near Moorpark Street, a busy interaction with shops and restaurants.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A 12-year-old boy who was sitting in the front passenger seat was declared dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Three others, including an adult female and 10-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital. Fire officials said another patient was transported for medical reasons, not related to the crash.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“LAPD and Crisis management team on scene providing assistance to the family,” the fire department said.

Details on how the car collided with the parked moving van were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Sherman Oaks
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us