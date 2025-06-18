Boy killed in car crash in Sherman Oaks

One person was killed while three others were injured when a car crashed into a parked moving van in Sherman Oaks.

Fire officials said the crash happened at 10:17 a.m. on Woodman Avenue near Moorpark Street, a busy interaction with shops and restaurants.

A 12-year-old boy who was sitting in the front passenger seat was declared dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three others, including an adult female and 10-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital. Fire officials said another patient was transported for medical reasons, not related to the crash.

“LAPD and Crisis management team on scene providing assistance to the family,” the fire department said.

Details on how the car collided with the parked moving van were not immediately available.