Baldwin Park

Boy Killed in Multi-Car Crash on 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A boy died Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Baldwin Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp, said CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.

The boy's exact age was not immediately disclosed, nor was it released whether he was a driver or passenger.

The crash shut down five lanes and a SigAlert was issued at 2:22 p.m.

All lanes were reopened at 5:49 p.m., the CHP reported.

