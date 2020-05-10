Boy Killed in Multi-Car Crash on 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park

A boy died Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Baldwin Park, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp, said CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.
The boy's exact age was not immediately disclosed, nor was it released whether he was a driver or passenger.
The crash shut down five lanes and a SigAlert was issued at 2:22 p.m.
All lanes were reopened at 5:49 p.m., the CHP reported.
