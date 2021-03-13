Boy Killed, Second Boy Wounded, in Hawthorne Shooting

One boy was killed and a second one was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning in Hawthorne.

The shooting was reported at 12:30 a.m. in the 14300 block of Cerise Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which was assisting Hawthorne police with the investigation.

The victims were taken to a hospital where one boy died, the department said.

The second boy was treated and released for a gunshot wound to his leg, Deputy Grace Medrano said.

The teen was walking her to the bus so she could go to a job interview, after not having work for eight months. Hetty Chang reports Oct. 5, 2020.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The name of the deceased was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

When investigators arrived at the scene they saw that the boys had driven a short distance from where the shooting took place, Medrano continued. Both boys were shot inside the car.

A motive for the shootings was unknown at this point. Anyone with information on these shootings was asked to call the sheriff's homicide unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.