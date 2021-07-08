South LA

13-Year-Old Boy Injured in Drive-By Shooting in South LA Neighborhood

The boy, who was standing outside, suffered two gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken to a hospital.

By City News Service

A 13-year-old boy was in stable condition with two gunshot wounds and two gunmen were on the loose Thursday following a drive-by shooting in Historic South Central Los Angeles.

Police were called at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 4100 of South Avalon Boulevard, said a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

The 13-year-old victim was standing outside when two people driving northbound on Avalon in an unidentified vehicle opened fire, the LAPD said.

The boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the upper body and was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, the spokesman said.

The shooting was under investigation, and details about the vehicle and the shooters were not immediately available.

