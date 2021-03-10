3-Year-Old Boy Injured in Freeway Car-to-Car Shooting in Downey

A 3-year-old boy was wounded in his right leg in a car-to-car shooting on the westbound 105 Freeway in Downey, and the shooter was on the loose Wednesday morning.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting on the freeway near Lakewood Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 29-year-old man from Los Angeles told officers he was westbound when the driver of a black passenger van fired multiple shots at his vehicle. One of the shots struck his son, who was in a car seat in the back seat of the vehicle, the CHP said.

The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not disclosed.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting was asked to call the CHP's Santa Fe Springs area station at 562-868-0503.