LAPD

Boyfriend Arrested in Death of LA-Based Celebrity Business Manager Found Dead in Car

Angela Kukawski was reported missing Dec. 22. Her body was found in a vehicle in Simi Valley.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty

The 49-year-old boyfriend of a celebrity business manager found dead last week inside her car has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said Wednesday.

Details about the arrest of Jason Barker were not immediately available. The LAPD said he was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into Van Nuys Jail. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

It was not immediately clear whether Kukawski has an attorney. 

Investigators said Barker apparently killed 55-year-old Angela Kukawski inside the couple’s Sherman Oaks home, then placed her body in a vehicle and drove to Simi Valley. Kukawski was reported missing on Dec. 22. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

french bulldogs 50 mins ago

Man Dragged by Car When Thief Steals His French Bulldog in West Hollywood

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Events Canceled Around SoCal as COVID-19 Surges Again

Kukawski, a Los Angeles-based business manager who worked at Boulevard Management, is a mother of five. The management firm represents celebrity clients that include Nicki Minaj. She also worked with rappers Kanye West and Offset, the Kardashians and the estate of Tupac Shakur, Variety reported. 

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us