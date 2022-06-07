A 36-year-old man is sought in the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 6-year-old son Sunday in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home.

The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford.

The boy died at a hospital. His grandmother said he just turned 6 a few weeks ago.

His 23-year-old mother died at the scene. She was identified by the coroner's office as Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez.

No arrests were reported, but authorities said they are searching for the woman's boyfriend, Rigoberto Covarrubias, in connection with the shooting. Details about a motive were not immediately available.

"I was in the front with my daughter and my wife and we just heard gunshots," said neighbor Brian Sanchez. "Like five of six gunshots. My dad came out to see what was going on, and the guy with the gun, he was talking to my dad, too, but he just told them to go inside there’s gunshots."

Sanchez said the man who spoke with his father left the scene in a car.

Baldwin Park police responded to multiple calls of gunshots heard in the area. Officers found the woman and the boy in the backyard suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

"Detectives believe this is a domestic related incident, and the suspect fled the scene,'' said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).