Firefighters Battle Flames at Boyle Heights Commercial Buildings

Firefighters battled a fire that damaged several Boyle Heights commercial buildings Monday on a sweltering day of extreme heat in Southern California.

The fire was reported in the 2400 block of East 11th Street in the community east of downtown Los Angeles. Flames burned through the roof of at least one single-story building in an industrial area and generated a tower of thick black smoke that could be seen for miles around.

Firefighters on at least three ladder trucks sprayed water on the fire south of the East LA freeway interchange. The fire appeared to spread to at least two other buildings.

No injuries were reported. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the buildings.

Afternoon temperatures in downtown Los Angeles were in the mid-90s.