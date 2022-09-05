Boyle Heights

Firefighters Battle Flames at Boyle Heights Commercial Buildings

The fire broke out on a day of extreme heat in Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters on ladder trucks spray water on a fire in Boyle Heights Monday Sept. 5, 2022.
NBCLA

Firefighters battled a fire that damaged several Boyle Heights commercial buildings Monday on a sweltering day of extreme heat in Southern California. 

The fire was reported in the 2400 block of East 11th Street in the community east of downtown Los Angeles. Flames burned through the roof of at least one single-story building in an industrial area and generated a tower of thick black smoke that could be seen for miles around.

Firefighters on ladders spray water on a fire in Boyle Heights Monday Sept. 5, 2022.

Firefighters on at least three ladder trucks sprayed water on the fire south of the East LA freeway interchange. The fire appeared to spread to at least two other buildings.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No injuries were reported. Details about how the fire started were not immediately available. 

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the buildings.

Afternoon temperatures in downtown Los Angeles were in the mid-90s.

Heat Wave 9 hours ago

California Enters the ‘Most Challenging Days' of Heat Wave

Heat Wave 7 hours ago

Photos: Scenes From Southern California's Late-Summer Heat Wave

This article tagged under:

Boyle Heights
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us