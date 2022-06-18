Boyle Heights

Boyle Heights Hosts First Pride Parade and Festival

The first official Pride Parade and Festival in Boyle Heights is taking place this Saturday.

By Chelsea Hylton

The first official Pride Parade and Festival in Boyle Heights is taking place this Saturday, courtesy of clothing brand Ten Eleven.

This parade and festival is an event that the entire community can enjoy, featuring headliners Maribel Guardia, Ivan Tavarez and Fedro.

The festival will be on Saturday until 11 p.m. on 1st St. between Chicago and Soto, according to a release from organizers, and will include performances from DJ's and drag queens on stage.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The goal of the Boyle Heights Pride Festival is to help bring awareness, advocacy, and acceptance to LGBTQ+ issues.

"We are proud to be able to have a voice for the community and represent the neighborhood with pride, unity and respect," organizers said.

This article tagged under:

Boyle HeightsPride MonthPridepride parade
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us