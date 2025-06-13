A man who was detained in Boyle Heights made his first court appearance in Santa Ana Thursday as the video of his detainment showed his car being pinned by federal agents in two unmarked cars.

Christian Damien Cerna-Camacho was charged with assaulting a federal officer as prosecutors alleged that Cerna punched the officer during an immigration protest.

Cerna was also accused of threatening agents, saying he had guns and he was going to get those weapons to shoot them.

During the court hearing, Cerna’s family was present in the courtroom with his wife holding their 5-month-old baby, she said she and their two kids were inside the car with Cerna at the time of arrest.

Security camera video from a nearby business showed Cerna’s white Mercedes Benz pull up to a stop sign at an intersection. As the car was about to turn right, a pickup blocked the car on the driver's side at the same time as a SUV struck the car's rear passenger side.

Video showed the car stopped between the two unmarked law enforcement vehicles. The federal agents who emerged from the SUV and pickup appeared to be armed and wearing protective vests.

Law enforcement sources told NBC Los Angeles the low-speed collision was a "vehicle containment" — a tactic used to forcibly stop another vehicle.

Bail for Cerna was denied.

He’s set to have a preliminary hearing on June 26 in Los Angeles.