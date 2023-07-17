Boyle Heights shooting leaves 1 woman dead, another wounded

One woman died and another was hospitalized from a shooting in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 10:44 p.m. Sunday at South Gless and East First streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The women were standing outside when they were approached by two males armed with handguns who fired at them, she said.

The 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the 21-year-old woman was taken to a hospital by paramedics with stable vital signs, the dispatcher said.