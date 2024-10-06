Brawl leads to deadly shooting in Carson

Police in Carson are investigating after a fight led up to the shooting death of a man early Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a call of a shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m. on the 40th block of North Camelback Avenue. There, four people were in a home’s garage when they were confronted by a group of three people.

According to LASD, detectives learned a fight ensued and during the violence, a man pulled out a gun and shot another man at least once.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital. He died of his injuries.

Two of the suspects ran into an alley from the garage and a third suspect stayed at the scene, inebriated. That individual was detained and questioned by law enforcement. It is unclear which of the three suspects was the gunman.

The investigation is ongoing.