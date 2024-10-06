Carson

Brawl leads to deadly shooting in Carson

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

By Karla Rendon

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

Police in Carson are investigating after a fight led up to the shooting death of a man early Sunday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to a call of a shooting shortly before 4:30 a.m. on the 40th block of North Camelback Avenue. There, four people were in a home’s garage when they were confronted by a group of three people.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to LASD, detectives learned a fight ensued and during the violence, a man pulled out a gun and shot another man at least once.

The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a nearby hospital. He died of his injuries.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Two of the suspects ran into an alley from the garage and a third suspect stayed at the scene, inebriated. That individual was detained and questioned by law enforcement. It is unclear which of the three suspects was the gunman.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

CarsonShootings
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us