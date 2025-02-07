6 arrested after report of break-in at Tesla dealership in San Bernardino County

Six people are in custody and accused of breaking into a Tesla dealership in San Bernardino County.

Upland Police responded to the call of a break-in at the dealership early Wednesday morning.

The group was spotted leaving the building, and then jumping a fence toward the 210 Freeway and running right onto the lanes of the freeway.

Some of them also tried hiding under some bushes.

Five of them led Upland Police on a dangerous pursuit across the 210 freeway in San Bernardino County.

Officers used a drone to track everyone down and arrested a sixth person who was waiting in a car nearby.

They were all arrested on burglary charges.