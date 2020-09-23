Local Demonstrations Expected Following Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Demonstrations have been planned Wednesday in the Los Angeles area following the grand jury decision not to charge any of the officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor with her killing in Louisville, Kentucky.

News of the grand jury’s decision in the Breonna Taylor case spread quickly Wednesday as demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville, protesting her killing and the limited charges brought against only one of the officers involved.

Protests in downtown neighborhoods of Louisville also led to clashes between demonstrators and officers. Blocks away from the center of protests, a Louisville Metro police officer was shot. The officer's condition was unknown, and further details were not immediately available.

Former Louisville police Detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment connected with the shooting that ended in Taylor's killing, but no charges were announced directly related to Taylor's killing.

Previously, the city of Louisville agreed to pay $12 million to Taylor's family and reform police practices as part of a lawsuit settlement months, after Taylor's slaying by police thrust the Black woman's name to the forefront of a national reckoning on race.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.