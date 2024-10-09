LA County to establish task forces for Bridge Fire recovery

The County Board of Supervisors directed its Office of Emergency Management on Tuesday to establish task forces to assist recovery efforts for residents and communities impacted by the Bridge Fire.

The fire ignited Sept. 8 in the Sheep Mountain Wilderness area of the Angeles National Forest, ultimately burning more than 54,000 acres in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

The loss of vegetation from the fire poses a heightened risk of flooding, debris flows and mudslides from the burned areas during upcoming storm events, according to a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved the establishment of task forces on Economic Recovery, Watershed Hazard Assessment, Health and Social Services, Debris Removal and Rebuild, and Natural and Cultural Resources.

The County Departments of Mental Health and Public Social Services were directed to implement services to evaluate the physical and mental health of those affected by the fire.

Residents will also be provided assistance on filing Misfortune and Calamity Claims, and will be offered deferral on the first installment of property taxes due Dec. 10.

The motion estimated that approximately 8 million cubic yards of debris and sediment could flow into debris basins, debris dams, and reservoirs below the burn areas in a storm event, reducing the capacity to provide flood protection to downstream communities.

"The health and safety of the residents of the county, therefore, require that Los Angeles County Public Works take immediate emergency action to repair and restore the facilities damaged and impaired as a result of the Bridge Fire," the motion adds.

The board also called for education and outreach programs to assist residents on housing, health and financial support during the recovery and rebuilding phase in affected areas.