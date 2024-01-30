Bronze plaque stolen at historic Bruce's Beach Park in Manhattan Beach

A plaque at Bruce's Beach Park in Manhattan Beach, site of a beachfront property and resort owned by a Black couple who were stripped of the land in the 1920s, has been stolen, police said Tuesday.

The bronze plaque installed in February displays the history of the property, which was the subject of a complex process that eventually returned the land to descendants of Willa and Charles Bruce in 2022.

No arrests were reported Tuesday morning.

The entrepreneurial Bruces purchased the land in 1912 for $1,225, then added other parcels and built the first West Coast resort for Black people at a time when many beaches were segregated. The property featured a bath house, dance hall and café, but soon became a target of vandals, racial harassment from neighbors attacks on vehicles of Black visitors and the Ku Klux Klan, which tried to burn it down.

The Bruces continued operating the resort until the late 1920s when the Manhattan Beach City Council took the land through eminent domain under the pretense of building a city park. The city did nothing with the property, and it was transferred to the state of California in 1948. In 1995, the state transferred it to the county, with restrictions on further transfers.

The complex process of returning the property to heirs of the Bruces began about three years ago, and a major hurdle was cleared when the state Legislature passed a bill removing the restriction on transfer of the property. Los Angeles County supervisors approved an agreement for the property to be leased back to the county for 24 months, with an annual rent of $413,000 plus all operation and maintenance costs, and the county's right to purchase the land for up to $20 million.

The sale of Bruce's Beach from the Bruce family to LA County became official in January 2023.

The site is on Highland Avenue near 26th Street, where the county's lifeguard training headquarters is now located.

Anyone with information about the stolen plaque was asked to call 310-802-5123 or contact Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.