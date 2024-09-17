animals

Dog with big appetite for socks, rocks rescued in Ventura County

Doctors removed eight socks, several rocks and a toy from Brooklyn's stomach.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many dog owners may understand it takes extra effort – and vigilance - to prevent their fur-baby from grabbing food scraps from tables or countertops. 

But one Cane Corso in Ventura County turned out to have quite the appetite for unusual and inedible things.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Socks, rocks and a toy were found inside the stomach of Brooklyn when the 8-year-old Cane Corso arrived at the Ventura County Animal Services.

When the doctors were concerned about the dog's emaciation, they took an X-ray image of the dog and learned eight socks, several rocks and a toy Brooklyn had somehow swallowed were preventing her from absorbing nutrients from food. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“Although it's unclear why she consumed these items, we are excited to share the 3-hour surgery to remove these items went well,” the Ventura County Animal Services said. “While under anesthesia Brooklyn also had an ulcer repaired and was spayed.”

Within just days after the surgery, Brooklyn gained nearly 4 pounds.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Dodgers 4 mins ago

Freddie Freeman's 3-run homer helps Dodgers to 9-0 win, dropping Braves out of playoff position

Earthquakes 2 hours ago

Dr. Lucy Jones: This is most important thing when earthquake strikes

The Cane Corso is now recovering at the West Coast Cane Corso Rescue in Northern California as the nonprofit provides ongoing care and treatment, preparing Brooklyn for her eventual adoption.

This article tagged under:

animalsVentura County
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us