Mother of TV Producer Who Served Time for Wife’s Killing Named Guardian of Children’s Estate

The mother of a Hollywood television producer recently released from a Mexican prison for the killing of his wife in 2010 was named the guardian of the estate of his two children.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael Small on Thursday granted a petition filed in April by Juanita Beresford-Redmond, which places her in charge of their financial affairs.

She is the mother of Bruce Beresford-Redmond, who returned to California earlier this year after serving 7 1/2 years of a 12-year prison sentence imposed on him in March 2015 in Mexico for the death of 41-year-old Monica Beresford-Redmond. Her body was found in April 2010 in a sewer at the Moon Palace Hotel in Cancun, where the couple was vacationing.

Juanita Beresford-Redmond and her late husband, David Beresford Redmond, who died in Nov. 18 at age 85, were both guardians of their grandchildren. He also was the guardian of the children's estate until his death.

She now fills the dual rule of guardian of the persons and the estate of her granddaughter, who is now 14 years old, and her grandson, who is currently 12.

Despite his release from prison, Bruce Beresford-Redmond has not filed any papers to end the guardianship.

Monica Beresford-Redmond owned the Zabumba Bar & Restaurant, a Brazilian eatery on Venice Boulevard in Palms, at the time of her death.