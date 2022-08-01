Gloucester

Brush Fire Breaks Out in Gloucester

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire that broke out in Gloucester, Massachusetts, Monday morning.

Glouchester Fire Chief Eric Smith said they were called out to Poles Hill and Riverview Road around 10:45 a.m. and found a large area of brush on fire. Conditions were windy and dry and the area can be challenging to access.

Firefighters have been working the scene for several hours. No injuries have been reported. Those who live nearby are warned to stay vigilant, as flareups are possible.

Gloucester and the surrounding areas are under severe drought conditions, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

