Brush fire burning in Sepulveda Basin area near Encino

One person was treated for a burn injury.

By Helen Jeong

A brush fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin area near Encino, quickly spreading to vegetation and palm trees in the vicinity.

Fire crews responded to an initial call about a grass fire near 6400 N. Balboa Boulevard.

After the blaze was fanned by 5 mph winds, scorching some 1.5 acres, it was upgraded to a brush fire.

“The fire extended into palm trees and has jumped the Orange Line,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said, explaining that it had to shut down the Orange Line between Woodley and White Oak.

No structures were threatened as of Thursday afternoon, but the flames were reaching dangerously close to vehicles parked in the parking lot.

Fire officials said one civilian suffered a burn injury and had to be treated by paramedics near the fire scene. The person's condition was unknown as of Thursday.

The fire department also said it conducted water drops while firefighters established their positions on the ground.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

