Brush Fire Burning near Nuevo Holding at 200 Acres

A brush fire burning in the unincorporated Nuevo area of Riverside County near Hemet appeared to be holding at 200 acres Thursday, with firefighters reporting 25% containment.

The non-injury blaze was reported just after 2 a.m. in the 23900 block of California Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A total of 180 firefighters were assigned to the fire along with water- dropping aircraft. Crews were battling red flag conditions, including wind gusts of up to 35 mph, as some west Hemet residents were ordered to evacuate.

#CerritosFire EVACUATION WARNING for the residents who live on Tres Cerritos Ave. and Los Rancherias Rd. in the West Hemet area. The temporary Evacuation point is Tahquitz High School at 4425 Titan Trail Hemet Ca 92545. — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) December 3, 2020

The first crews on scene reported about 10 acres of brush had burned and the fire was moving at a moderate rate of spread. By about 3:30 a.m., the fire had grown to 200 acres, the department said.

As of about 4:20 a.m., the department reported the fire was 10% contained.

An evacuation order was issued for residents who live on California Avenue, north of Tres Cerritos Avenue. A temporary evacuation point was established at Tahquitz High School, 4425 Titan Trail.

A non-mandatory evacuation warning was issued for residents living on Tres Cerritos Avenue and Los Rancherias.

Large and small animals can be taken to San Jacinto Valley Animal Shelter, 581 S. Grand Ave.

The cause of the fire was unknown.