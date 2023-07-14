California Wildfires

Brush fire burns about 160 acres in Moreno Valley

The Reche fire was moving at a "moderate to rapid rate," according to CalFire.

By City News Service

OnScene.TV

A brush fire erupted today in a canyon north of Moreno Valley during the first day of a scorching heat wave and threatening residential properties as crews deployed to the location.

The blaze was reported about 1 p.m. in the area of Reche Canyon Road and High Country Drive, near the boundary separating Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire had already burned 160 acres shortly before 3:00 p.m.

The agency said that multiple engine and hand crews from Riverside County and Cal Fire-San Bernardino County were sent to the location and encountered flames moving at a moderate rate through medium brush.

At least one home and outbuildings were in the path of the brusher, which was moving to the southeast amid light winds, according to reports from the scene.

The area is lightly populated, with both single-family houses and mobile homes.

Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters were summoned to make runs on the blaze.

California Highway Patrol officers were conducting traffic control in the area due to the large amount of public safety equipment. It was not immediately clear whether Reche Canyon Road might be shut down.

Details about the cause were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresMoreno Valley
