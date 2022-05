Firefighters battled a brush fire Sunday afternoon in Chatsworth.

The fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. in the 11200 block of Porter Ranch Driver. More than 100 LAFD firefighters were at the scene, including water-dropping aircraft.

Spot fires were reported in the Monteria Estates area. No homes are immediately threatened, the LAFD said.

Forward progress was stopped at about 7 acres, the LAFD said.

